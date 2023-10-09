Worms found in foodgrains at tribal ashram school in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Weevils were found in the foodgrains supplied to a tribal ashram school in Kodagu. The contractor has been warned by officials after they visited the spot. In Diddalli Basavanahalli Ashram School under Chennayyanakote GP of Virajpet taluk, it was found that the food contained a pile of worms. The children’s parents alleged that the contractors, who supply rice, wheat and other foodgrains from the Food Department through the Scheduled Castes Welfare Department are distributing poor quality grains containing worms.

The incident came to light when the students, who were reluctant to go to school for a few days, were questioned by Chennayyanakote village panchayat member and tribal leader J K Appaji. He visited the school to check the quality of the foodgrains, and found a heap of weevils in the grain storage room.

“Piles of weevils can be found on the walls and when information is sought, it comes to light that the contractors are distributing foodgrains every four or six months. The in-charge teacher said that the department has been informed about this,” he said.

Due to this, children are afraid to go to school. Immediately, the officials warned that they would have to take appropriate action against the contractors who distribute substandard foodgrains. Honnegowda, the project coordination officer of Integrated Village Development Scheme, and Naveen, Taluk Social Welfare Department officer, who came to the spot, instructed the contractors to distribute quality foodgrains.

Indira, a former member of Maldare GP and tribal leader, said an ashram school has been opened for the education of tribal children. “It is not a good practice to feed the children studying in school without providing quality food and feeding them food which is full of worms,” she said. She demanded that appropriate action be taken against the contractor and the Health Department should visit the school once a month and inspect the food items.

