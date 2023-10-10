20 people from Haasan stranded in Israel and Jerusalem are safe

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: Twenty people from Hassan district who are stranded in Israel and Jerusalem are safe. Jonson D’Souza, Deena, Naveen Pinto, Elina Pinto, Anthony D’Souza and Krishnegowda from Dinka of Channarayapatna taluk and Lakkunda, Ankihalli and Belagodu villages of Sakleshpur taluk are some of the people from the district who are stranded. Many of them went over a decade ago to work in hotels and as paramedical staff in hospitals.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama said the district administration is in touch with the families of those stranded in Israel. “We are in constant touch with the state government too to ensure the safe return of these people,” she added.

Mahadev said his brother Krishnegowda, who is from Dinka in Channarayapatna taluk and is stuck in Jerusalem, called on Sunday and explained the situation at the hotel where he is working. Mahadev said his brother is safe and is planning to return after seven days when the situation could return to normal.

HASSAN: Twenty people from Hassan district who are stranded in Israel and Jerusalem are safe. Jonson D’Souza, Deena, Naveen Pinto, Elina Pinto, Anthony D’Souza and Krishnegowda from Dinka of Channarayapatna taluk and Lakkunda, Ankihalli and Belagodu villages of Sakleshpur taluk are some of the people from the district who are stranded. Many of them went over a decade ago to work in hotels and as paramedical staff in hospitals. Hassan Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama said the district administration is in touch with the families of those stranded in Israel. “We are in constant touch with the state government too to ensure the safe return of these people,” she added. Mahadev said his brother Krishnegowda, who is from Dinka in Channarayapatna taluk and is stuck in Jerusalem, called on Sunday and explained the situation at the hotel where he is working. Mahadev said his brother is safe and is planning to return after seven days when the situation could return to normal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });