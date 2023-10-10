Around 12K Kannadigas in Israel, all safe

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Over 12,000 Kannadigas, living and working in different cities in war-torn Israel, are said to be safe. They are being supported by both the Indian and Israeli governments and the Indian embassy has given them a toll-free number, which can be contacted in case of any emergency.

The stranded expats have been calling and assuring their relatives back home that they are safe. “Over 3,000 people from Uttara Kannada have been living here. We have several organisations, including a Catholic society, and we are in constant touch with each other. We have people from Kumta, Karwar, Honnavar, Siddapur, Sirsi and Yellapur. There is nothing to worry about. We are all safe,” Deepak Pinto, who is a resident of Tel Aviv, told TNIE over the phone.

“Most of us here are from Honnavar. If you take Kannadigas as a whole, we are 12,000 people,” he said. These expats are working as caretakers at households. “We are paid well. The families hire us, provide us accommodation, food and salary which is not less than Rs 1.5 lakh in Indian currency,” he added.

“We have been getting calls from our friends and relatives. There is no threat to our life here. Both the Israeli and Indian governments are taking care of us. There are no casualties or injuries to any Kannadigas. The Israelis have told us to stay indoors,” said Godfrey Fernandes, who stays in Hadera -- about 100 km from Tel Aviv.

Fernandes is from Kasarkod in Honnavar and has been working in Israel as a caretaker for the last two years. Though there was no shelling in Tel Aviv all these days, a few missiles hit the Israeli capital on Monday. But there was not much damage.

While some rockets were intercepted by Israel’s anti-missile defence system, Iron Dome. There was no panic among their relatives in India till some Nepalis, seven from Thailand and a few from the Philippines were killed. “But there is nothing to worry about. Except a Kolkata woman going missing, there have been no incidents concerning Indians. Whenever there is an air raid or a missile approaching, sirens go off, and people move to bunkers,” Fernandes said.

Those working in Israel needn't worry:

Devdas Shetty from Bajagoli in Karkala taluk of Udupi district moved to Israel 15 years ago. In a video message, he said those working in Israel need not worry. The government takes good care of its citizens. There may be around 200 people from Udupi district in Israel and those back home need not worry. There are bunkers everywhere for people to be safe.

Committed to protecting Kannadigas: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed concern over the situation in Israel. The state government is committed to protecting every Kannadiga in any corner of the world, the CM said. “If your family members in Israel cannot reach you or if you need immediate assistance due to the war, you can call the helpline,” the CM stated, taking to ‘X’. The state government has opened the helpline (080-22340676 and 080-22253707) for the family members of people from Karnataka stranded in Israel. A senior official said the call centre has received only one call, as many people may be directly dialling helplines of the Ministry of External Affairs.

KARWAR: Over 12,000 Kannadigas, living and working in different cities in war-torn Israel, are said to be safe. They are being supported by both the Indian and Israeli governments and the Indian embassy has given them a toll-free number, which can be contacted in case of any emergency. The stranded expats have been calling and assuring their relatives back home that they are safe. “Over 3,000 people from Uttara Kannada have been living here. We have several organisations, including a Catholic society, and we are in constant touch with each other. We have people from Kumta, Karwar, Honnavar, Siddapur, Sirsi and Yellapur. There is nothing to worry about. We are all safe,” Deepak Pinto, who is a resident of Tel Aviv, told TNIE over the phone. “Most of us here are from Honnavar. If you take Kannadigas as a whole, we are 12,000 people,” he said. These expats are working as caretakers at households. “We are paid well. The families hire us, provide us accommodation, food and salary which is not less than Rs 1.5 lakh in Indian currency,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have been getting calls from our friends and relatives. There is no threat to our life here. Both the Israeli and Indian governments are taking care of us. There are no casualties or injuries to any Kannadigas. The Israelis have told us to stay indoors,” said Godfrey Fernandes, who stays in Hadera -- about 100 km from Tel Aviv. Fernandes is from Kasarkod in Honnavar and has been working in Israel as a caretaker for the last two years. Though there was no shelling in Tel Aviv all these days, a few missiles hit the Israeli capital on Monday. But there was not much damage. While some rockets were intercepted by Israel’s anti-missile defence system, Iron Dome. There was no panic among their relatives in India till some Nepalis, seven from Thailand and a few from the Philippines were killed. “But there is nothing to worry about. Except a Kolkata woman going missing, there have been no incidents concerning Indians. Whenever there is an air raid or a missile approaching, sirens go off, and people move to bunkers,” Fernandes said. Those working in Israel needn't worry: Devdas Shetty from Bajagoli in Karkala taluk of Udupi district moved to Israel 15 years ago. In a video message, he said those working in Israel need not worry. The government takes good care of its citizens. There may be around 200 people from Udupi district in Israel and those back home need not worry. There are bunkers everywhere for people to be safe. Committed to protecting Kannadigas: CM Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed concern over the situation in Israel. The state government is committed to protecting every Kannadiga in any corner of the world, the CM said. “If your family members in Israel cannot reach you or if you need immediate assistance due to the war, you can call the helpline,” the CM stated, taking to ‘X’. The state government has opened the helpline (080-22340676 and 080-22253707) for the family members of people from Karnataka stranded in Israel. A senior official said the call centre has received only one call, as many people may be directly dialling helplines of the Ministry of External Affairs.