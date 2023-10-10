As situation gets worse, Mangalureans in Israel tense  

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangalureans working in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Netanya, Ramla, HaSharon cities of Israel are terrified and nervous as fresh gunfights have broken out, missiles are falling and rumours have spread that some Hamas militants are hiding within the country.

“In my last nine years of stay in Tel Aviv, I have never heard of Palestine militants entering Israel and killing and abducting civilians. Earlier, they attacked with only rockets. We are worried and civilians are scared as rumours have spread that many militants are hiding inside buildings,” said Lester, a Mangalurean who heard gunfights and also a missile being intercepted near his building on Monday.

Godwin from Mangaluru, who is a caretaker in Herzliya, told TNIE that he had been hearing sirens and also a part of a missile intercepted by the Iron Dome missile diefence system falling close to his building. “The situation is getting worse. The police have intensified patrolling over news of militants hiding.

Schools and colleges are closed till Thursday,” he said as he attended the call from the safety room.

Nancy Noronha from Manipal and working in Tel Aviv heard multiple sirens on Monday afternoon and she had to rush to bunkers. “We are unable to move out. The streets are empty and shops are closed,” she said.

Sandra Lobo from Bantwal, a caretaker in Netanya, said, “My mother back home does not know the situation here. She is a heart patient and my husband and other family members are tense. Just half-an-hour ago, I heard that two Hamas militants were captured near the city bus stand.”

Mangaluru Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said here, “People of our community from Mangaluru who are in large numbers in Israel are safe, but worried. I am in touch with diocese priests in Jerusalem and other parts of Israel and also Palestine.

There are chances of the situation getting worse. It is not possible to evacuate all of them. The Indian government should have a dialogue with the Israel government,” he said. Meanwhile, a group of 50 pilgrims from Mangaluru who were to go on pilgrimage to Jerusalem were sent back from Bengaluru on Sunday.

