Central team convinced about drought situation in state: Minister Krishna Byregowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The central drought assessment team that completed its inspection seems to be convinced with the drought situation and the distress faced by farmers in the state. The state government is now hoping to get the compensation in the next few days, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda here on Monday.

During its inspection, the central team discussed the situation with farmers and elected representatives and responded positively to the memorandum submitted by the state government. “The team members too agreed that the situation is not good. We hope to get drought relief funds soon. The central team held discussions with the state government on Monday too. The crop damage in the state is huge and farmers are suffering. Our officials told the central team that the state may face drinking water shortage in the coming days,” he said.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda (second from right) holds a meeting on the drought situation, with cabinet colleagues and officials, in Bengaluru on Monday

“We have sought over Rs 4,800 crore, but we don’t know how much they will approve,” he added. The central team was convinced with the drought situation in the state after visiting several places. “Our state is facing a peculiar drought situation.

We don’t know whether other states too are in a similar position. We are appealing to the Centre to come to the rescue of farmers and guide them in farming,” he said. Till now, the state has declared 195 taluks drought hit. “Of the remaining 41 taluks, deputy commissioners in 21 taluks have been told to complete crop surveys in two days. Once the surveys are done, drought will be declared in more taluks,” he said.

“We will write letters seeking meetings with Union ministers to allow us to explain the ground situation and to submit the memorandum to them,” he added.

