Cricketer KL Rahul scores big off field too, helps girl  

The cricketer has extended a helping hand to an economically poor girl by providing her with financial assistance and got her admitted in a private school in Dharwad. 

Published: 10th October 2023 07:36 AM

Shruti Kulavi with Manjunath Hebsur, who helped her get help from cricketer K L Rahul  | Express

By Mallikarjun Hiremath 
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Team India cricketer K L Rahul not only scores big runs on international cricket pitches but also shows he has a big heart off the field. The cricketer has extended a helping hand to an economically poor girl by providing her with financial assistance and got her admitted to a private school in Dharwad. 

This gesture of the sportsman has won many hearts in the twin cities. People say such acts of kindness will also motivate others to follow suit. This is not the first time that the cricketer has shown that he has a kind heart. He has helped many other needy people in different ways.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manjunath Hebsur, a political activist, said he knows K L Rahul well. When he came across the needs of the girl, he contacted Rahul who agreed to help the girl.

The beneficiary, Shruti Kuvali, was facing difficulties in getting admission to Class 1 in a private school due to a lack of funds. “The girl’s father Hanumantappa Kuvali called me and sought help. I discussed it with a few friends before we finally brought it to the notice of K L Rahul. When he listened to the problem, he instantly agreed to help. He has also helped other students, including some for engineering courses”, he added.

A teacher from the school in which the girl finally got admission said, Hanumantappa has three daughters and he runs a small business which is not enough to meet his family’s needs. He, however, managed to get his two elder daughters admitted to an English medium school. It was only after the payment was made that the school management realised it was from the cricketer.

A relative of Hanumantappa said, Rahul helps people quietly. He is not after publicity for any such acts. “It is not the question of money alone. Such gestures show how kind and good-hearted person he is”, he added.

