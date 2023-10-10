Drought effect on forest lands will be assessed: Minister Eshwar Khandre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the central team completed its survey of drought-hit regions in the state, another survey on the impact of drought and climate change on the forests of Karnataka will be taken up soon.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre told TNIE that the extent of drought effect on the state’s forests will be assessed. It will be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the review meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Forest department sources said drought and prolonged dry spells have not just affected the grasslands, but also agricultural activities inside and on the fringes of forests. The flora and fauna and aquatic life have been impacted. As water bodies are drying up inside forests, and stress on animals is increasing, the demand for such a survey has been mounting, they said.

Though Khandre did not exactly specify the date of the survey, he said it will be done soon.He also said that over 400 farmers in Sakleshpur have come forward to hand over their land to the forest department as they are unable to stave off elephants. Farmers adjacent to forest areas spread across 3000 acres, are keen to surrender their lands, he added.

“They are fed up with elephants raiding their crops. Also, no one else is coming forward to buy their land. The first proposal to surrender the lands to the forest department was made in 2003, but was left unattended. The government is now deciding the cost and legalities to purchase these lands. But the final decision will be taken by the chief minister. He had also recently said the forest area should be increased to 33%,” Khandre said.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said children and youth are becoming aware of their environment and conservation activities. Environmental education should be introduced at the primary school level. As the population is increasing, the demand for land too is rising. There is a need for better conservation efforts, he said on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of 69th Wildlife Week, organised by the forest department in the city.

