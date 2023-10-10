HD Kumaraswamy, DK Shivakumar  spar for leadership within community

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political slugfest between former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is turning out to be a contest between two Vokkaliga strongmen, as they attempt to reign as leaders in the community’s bastion -- the Old Mysuru region.

With Shivakumar proving his mettle as the KPCC president by winning more seats in the Vokkaliga strongholds, especially in Mandya and Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy seems to be making all-out efforts to prove himself as the stronger community leader ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said political analysts. Evidently, Kumaraswamy is not leaving any stone unturned to snub Shivakumar, they observed.

On Sunday, Kumaraswamy had stated that the Congress government in the state will collapse and Shivakumar may go back to Tihar Jail, following which several Vokkaliga community leaders slammed the former CM. “It does not befit Kumaraswamy’s stature, as one of the former chief ministers of the state, to make statements like the government will collapse and Shivakumar will go to jail. Shivakumar is the DyCM, KPCC president and one of the influential leaders of the community,” said Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayasamy.

Arasikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda observed that Kumaraswamy might have been issuing such statements, feeling that his influence in the community is on the wane, even as Shivakumar has been growing strong. Shivakumar’s younger brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh hit out at Kumaraswamy, observing that the latter is finding it difficult to keep the JDS workers from deserting their party, compelling him to resort to such tactics.

“During his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumaraswamy might have requested that Shivakumar be sent to jail. It will remain his dream as time will answer. When the time comes, we too will expose Kumaraswamy,” he claimed.

Shivakumar, while replying to Kumaraswamy, said that the latter must be referring to what he has done in the past (to our family) and what he is going to do in future. “Kumaraswamy has revealed what he plans to do. He is recalling the case filed against my sister, brother and my wife when he was chief minister,” he said.

