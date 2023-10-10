Mysuru Dasara Film Festival 2023 to screen 112 films

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mysuru Dasara Film Festival 2023 will be held from October 15 to 22 where 112 films will be screened in the multiplexes of Mysuru city.

Sharing details on the film festival at Mayura Hotel on Monday, Tourism Department joint director and film festival sub-committee deputy special officer M K Savitha said that the films will be screened at INOX and DRC at Mall of Mysuru from October 16. The festival will be inaugurated by District Minister H C Mahadevappa at Kalamandira on October 15.

“Film music director Hamsalekha, celebrity couple Sunilkumar aka Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, actors Manvitha Kamath, Mayuri and Vaibhavi Shandilya will be the chief guests. Film music director Sadhu Kokila and team will perform a music programme. Meanwhile, remembering Kannada film actor Narasimharaju on his birth centenary, his actor-daughter Sudha Narashimaraju will be felicitated on the occasion,” she said.

Savitha said that among the 112 films that will be screened during the festival, two films ‘Satya Harischandra’ directed by Hunsur Krishnamurthy and ‘Sri Krishnadevaraya’ directed by B R Panthulu have been selected to pay tribute to the Kannada actor birth centenary. “A short film competition was organised where 10 best short films were selected. The films will be screened at the festival,” she said. Savitha said that film buffs can buy passes both through online mode and tickets through offline mode.

The film festival sub-committee has selected six best movies of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa for the festival. According to Savitha, movies like High and Low, Ikiru, Rashomon, Red Beard, Seven Samurai and Yojimbo will be screened under the Retrospective category.

Similarly, in the World Film category, a total of 18 films will be screened. Among them At War by Stephane Brize, Broker by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Love Life by Koji Fukada, The Guilty by Gustav Moller and others will be screened. Under the Indian Films category, 38 films and under the Kannada Film category, 30 films, will be screened, she added.

