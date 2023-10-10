‘Not returning now, doing my bit for Israelis’, says Udupi nurse in Tel Aviv-Yafo

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: “I do not want to leave Israel now. I want to help the Israelis in this hour of crisis,’’ said Prameela Prabhu, 41, from Herga in Udupi district, who has been working as a nurse in Tel Aviv-Yafo for the past six years.

Prameela is among the many Indians stranded there after Hamas launched an attack on Israel.“Around 8.30 pm on October 7, I had to rush to the bunker in the basement of my apartment complex as sirens started blaring after Hamas attacked Israel. Since then, I have moved to the bunker thrice. I never witnessed the violence of this scale and enormity. I live in Tel Aviv-Yafo, which has not been affected much unlike other cities and towns in Israel.

But there were bombings on Saturday, just about 1 km away from my place. Every house, commercial and government establishments here have bunkers and one can find them in public places as well,” she told TNIE over the phone. Soon after the siren, there will be bombings in about 20 seconds and we have to get into the bunkers. People are forced to remain indoors now, she said.

We spend about 30 minutes inside the bunker

Prameela’s sister Praveena also works as a nurse at a hospital in Jerusalem. Prameela said she lives in an apartment complex with around 30 people. “I have stored essential items, including medicines, for some days. The basement door is always open. Whenever I hear the siren, I take my mobile phone and rush to the bunker in the basement. We go back once the siren stops. Each time, we spend around 30 minutes inside the bunker,” she said. Prameela studied in Mysuru and worked at Manipal Hospitals in Udupi and Bengaluru. At 35, she moved to Israel along with her children aged 3 and 7.

