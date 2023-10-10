Rare Bamboo Pit Viper rescued in Kalasa

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A rare Bamboo Pit Viper from the Viperidae family was found in a house garden in Kalasa town. The Pit Viper which is the most beautiful snake in the reptile family, is endangered and on the brink of extinction. It is largely found in the ranges of the Western Ghat.

The snake was captured near Chandru Bhat’s house adjacent to the Kalaseshwara temple in Kalasa town and was left in the wild thereafter. According to herpetologists, this viper lives mostly in Bamboo shoots.

The reptile is among the rarest ones that absorb water that falls on its head. They also opined that it is non-venomous and its bite is not fatal. However, the person who suffered the bite will swoon and slip into a sluggish mood.

