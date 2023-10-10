 Resurvey of properties to raise more tax, says Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the State Government has no plans to increase property tax in Bengaluru now. But steps will be taken to streamline tax collection to help increase revenue by threefold.

“Under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS) for property tax collection, many owners fudge built-up areas to reduce tax. Hence, a re-survey of properties will be done. Once this is done, property tax collection (which is currently around Rs 3,000 crore) will increase by threefold. A separate team will be set up for this purpose,” he said.

Speaking at the Brand Bengaluru Conclave here, Shivakumar said the BBMP will introduce “Nanna Swatthu” (my property) scheme soon.

Sahayahasta website to provide solutions

Under the Nanna Swatthu scheme, property details will be digitised and documents made available to people on their cell phones.

Shivakumar said an automated building plan approval system will be introduced for owners of sites measuring 50x80ft and above. It facilitates easy approval for building plans once the empanelled architects design them and submit them to the authorities, eliminating the applicants’ visit to BBMP offices.

He said these initiatives are being taken to increase tax collection. “My priority is to improve tax collection, and traffic and garbage management,” he added.

Referring to suggestions given by people and ward committees, Shivakumar said there was a suggestion to form an “apolitical public committee” for management of parks and playgrounds in each ward. “The government will appoint a nodal officer. A plan to develop parks and playgrounds using local CSR funds and prevent their encroachment is being discussed,” he said.

To address people’s problems, a website, “Sahayahasta”, is being developed. He will directly provide solutions to their problems through the website, Shivakumar said.

The eight committees set up under the Brand Bengaluru concept - Transportable Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru, Swachh Bengaluru, People-Friendly Bengaluru, Healthy Bengaluru, Tech Bengaluru, Water Safe Bengaluru and Educational Bengaluru - submitted their findings to the deputy chief minister.

The members of the committees held a brainstorming session. Soon, a comprehensive report will be submitted. A blueprint for Brand Bengaluru and Better Bengaluru will also be prepared.

