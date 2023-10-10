Home States Karnataka

Seven die as two trucks ram car at Hosapete

Among the injured, the condition of three is said to be critical. The injured included the drivers of the two trucks.

Bodies being retrieved from the vehicle that was hit by two trucks on the outskirts of Hosapete city in Vijayanagara district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HOSAPET: Seven people died and five others were injured when two trucks hit a car on the outskirts of Hosapete city on Monday.  They were returning to Hosapete after visiting a temple in Harpanahalli taluk.

The injured are being treated at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science in Ballari. 

 The deceased have been identified as Uma, 33, Kenchavva, 85, Bhagya, 31, car driver Anil, 35, Gooni Basappa,  66, Bhimalingappa, 34, and Yuvaraj, 5.  They all died on the spot.

Shrihari Babu BL, Superintendent of Police, Vijayanagara, said according to eyewitnesses, the trucks hit the car which was coming in the opposite direction. The police had a tough time in retrieving the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

