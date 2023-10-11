Appointments to boards, corporations in Karnataka may have to wait till December

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly elections to five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram that were announced on Monday have put a serious hurdle for appointing members to boards and corporations in Karnataka which are long overdue.

Sources said, “The Congress central leadership did not have time to take up this issue. As there are many claims and counterclaims for posts, it could take some time.”

While some within Congress said it could take two to three weeks, others said it may drag till December, when the Assembly election results are announced.

Other sources said, “The leadership should have completed the appointments by September. That would have worked as an incentive for the appointed members to work on local body polls and to the bigger Lok Sabha elections.”

Many defeated candidates and party workers are lobbying for posts in boards and corporations since this government came to power in May. But the government has been rather sluggish in taking it up. KPCC working president and Chief Whip in the Council Saleem Ahmed said, “The selection process is on. We will do it as soon as possible.’’

In all, 7,000 posts have to be filled, considering the appointments in districts and taluks too. There are around 600 chairman and director posts that are much sought after. Since both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have their own candidates, the task becomes that much tougher.

As party national general secretary, in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has been given the responsibility of Rajasthan polls, he may not be available to vet the list before the Assembly elections, whose results will be announced on December 3. Shivakumar recently said, “Appointments to heads of boards and corporations will be made soon. Both legislators and party workers will be given an opportunity’’

A party source said, “MLCs are unhappy that not a single Council member has been made a minister. They feel that proportionate ministerial posts should have been given considering the number of legislators in both Houses. They now want to be accommodated in boards and corporations.”

