Attempt to attack close confidant of former Min HD Revanna near Holenarasipur 

Ashwath Gowda rushed to Channarayapatna police station and lodged a complaint against four unidentified persons. 

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A four-member gang attempted to attack a contractor while he was returning to Channarayapatna after a visit to Holenarasipur on October 10 night. 

The victim, Ashwath Narayana Gowda is also one of the close confidants of HD Revanna near Suranahalli 7KM away from Holenarasipur town when he was on the way to his native in Channarayapatna after dropping HD Revanna to his residence. The miscreants came in a motorcycle waylaid the car and smashed the windshield.

Alert Ashwath Gowda miraculously escaped from the spot. Interestingly the miscreants allegedly followed for him on a motorcycle for two kilometres. Ashwath Gowda rushed to Channarayapatna police station and lodged a complaint against four unidentified persons. 

Mohammed Sujeetha the superintendent of Police rushed to the spot after the incident and said that the police were investigating the incident and she would come up with the details. The special police team formed to nab the culprits she added. Former Minister HD Revanna also visited the spot. It may be recalled that Krishnegowda one of the close confidants of HD Revanna was hacked to death at the industrial growth center Hassan two months ago. Sources said that the incident occurred over a personnel grudge.

