Bommai questions Congress Working Committee’s resolution on Israel issue

HUBBALLI: Slamming the Grand Old Party over the Congress Working Committee’s resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai accused it of supporting the terror outfit, claiming that the move is just for gains in domestic politics and also to reaffirm its stand on appeasement. Bommai on Tuesday said it was an international issue and those two groups have been fighting for many years, and the members of Hamas were terrorists and not Palestinian citizens, and that was being covered up by the Congress.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress is supporting militants in Palestine. All terrorists are same at a global level, and bombing was carried out on women and children. No society or religion would accept it. The tragedy is that the Congress has stooped in its appeasement politics again,” he added.

Caste Census

On the ongoing debate over the caste census, Bommai demanded that the state government clarify whether the report, which is to be released was, a caste census report or not. Also, before making the report public, a comprehensive debate should be carried out to ascertain whether it would create unhappiness in some communities. Firstly, there was no clarity on whether it was a caste survey and there was no indication that it had been anything like that, he added.

The Congress government of 2013-18 should have implemented the economic and education survey carried out at a cost of Rs 160 crore. But it did not do so on the pretext of Assembly polls. Now, the Congress leaders are talking about it.

They have now said that the pros and cons of the report could be discussed once the document is submitted. But the need of the hour was to discuss whether it would cause unhappiness in a few communities. Since a resolution to this effect had been adopted in the CWC meeting on Monday, let there be a detailed discussion, he added.

Taking strong exception to the state government pointing fingers at the Centre over drought relief, the BJP leader said the former points fingers at the latter for everything.

“The power shortage would not have occurred had the government streamlined coal supply to the thermal power generation units. The paucity of funds has resulted in the crisis. The state government’s duty was to supply uninterrupted power,” he said.

