Develop colonies for minorities: Siddaramiah to Minority Welfare Department officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Tuesday directed officials of the Minority Welfare Department to prepare an action plan to develop colonies for minorities under the CM’s special development scheme.

“The chief minister told us that Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the purpose and the action plan has to be prepared for that amount. The works should be taken up according to priority,” said department sources.

Siddaramaiah, who had convened a review meeting with department officials, told them that the government has already issued government orders for 16 announcements.

The response for various schemes has been overwhelming and the government is flooded with applications, he said. He told the officials to prepare a list of beneficiaries as per seniority and to distribute the facilities according to the availability of grants.

He said the education of children from minority communities should be prioritised. He directed officials to increase the loan amount given under the Arivu scheme to those studying medicine.

He told the officials to submit a proposal to mobile resources for housing schemes, as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been progressing slowly. “As the number of beneficiaries has gone up under the scheme, payments have been delayed. The officials were told to prepare policies to generate resources under this head,” stated a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

