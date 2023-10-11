Home States Karnataka

Drought relief: Karnataka govt directs all banks to restructure loans of farmers

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State Government has directed all banks to restructure loans of farmers in view of the losses suffered by them owing to drought. This was decided at a special meeting of the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in Bengaluru recently.

Circulars to the heads and lead district managers of all banks in the State have been issued, according to B Parshwanath, in-charge convenor of SLBC, Karnataka.

In a letter, he stated that the meeting was convened by Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, to discuss various relief measures to be extended by banks to farmers in drought-hit areas.

The meeting deliberated on the drought notification issued by the State Government and took note of reports on loss of agricultural and horticultural crops submitted by the respective departments.

Accordingly, all banks in the State have been advised to restructure the loans of eligible farmers. They have also been advised to adhere to the Reserve Bank of India’s master direction on relief measures for areas affected by drought for scheduled commercial banks and regional rural banks.

