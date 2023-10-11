Indian tourists stranded in Palestine wait for help   

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four days into the Israel-Palestine conflict, it is becoming clear that there are many travellers from Bengaluru, and other parts of Karnataka and India stranded in Bethlehem city and areas under Palestinian control. As the war rages on, they are unable to leave the region. “There are many tourists from Karnataka and parts of India still in the conflict zone,” Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado told TNIE.

Fr Francis Xavier, a Bengalurean who is in Jerusalem, said many Indian tourist groups are in Bethlehem, which unfortunately lies on the Palestinian side. Sources said many tourists are living in hotels there, and are not allowed to leave.

The option before them is to exit by road through the land route via the Sinai Peninsula, which is an eight-nine hour drive, and take a flight back to India through Cairo. “If they take a bus, there is the risk of being attacked and shelled, because moving out at this time is risky,” he said.

Also, the bus cannot be driven by an Indian, so a Palestinian has to be hired. At a time like this, the cost of travelling by road is exorbitant, and carries a huge risk. The bus has to move through Israeli controlled area, while travelling from Palestine to Cairo through the Sinai peninsula. The other option is to enter Tel Aviv and take a flight, because the airport is functional, but it could be equally tough.

“If they have booked return flights from Egypt, it could be possible, but if they have booked flights from Tel Aviv, it is not possible to go there,’’ Fr Francis Xavier said. Air India has already cancelled flights to Tel Aviv from Tuesday.

Sources said the Indian government office in Palestine has come forward to help Indians stranded in Bethlehem and Palestine, and made efforts to assist those housed in different hotels.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told TNIE, “We are in touch with them. I have spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who said that officials are in touch with the authorities there, and will do everything to ensure the safety of our people. The government authorities are already working under the guidance of the minister.’’

