Israeli consulate a picture of grit and emotions  

BENGALURU: As war rages on between Israel and Hamas 4,800 km away, officials and staffers at the Israeli consulate in Bengaluru are grappling not just with their own anxieties over their near and dear ones back home, but also those of 100-odd Israeli families staying across the state, mainly in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru, is anxious about the safety of her retired parents and other family members back home. “It is scary to hear rockets flying and crashing into buildings all the time … and that there are terrorists out there,” she says, as her eyes moisten. “War is not new to Israel. We have to construct a separate bomb shelter in each house or apartment in the country. It is mandatory.

This ensures that even if the building is bombed, people are safe. As soon as the sirens ring, people rush inside the shelter. All people staying in Israel, even my retired parents, have been doing this since war broke out.”

She says Hamas has been holding women and children as young as six-month old hostage. “The world needs to know. The Indian government and the embassy have been working closely with us. The message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was clear. We are seeing people from all walks of life supporting us. It is very encouraging,” she says.

Despite the worries and anxieties about the safety of her parents and family, the job here is to help those in India who have their loved ones in Israel. But, so far, nobody has contacted the consulate for help.

“However, it is heart-warming to see how people in Israel, including Indians and other nationalities, are helping the injured, supporting with supplies and shifting people from south Israel (where the invasion took place) to central Israel,” she says.

About her compatriots in Karnataka, she says they are not being given any additional or special security. Each one knows that they have to be on a constant alert, she says.

The Consul General of Israel then highlights: “We do not need any men to fight. We can do that ourselves. We want the world to stand united with us in our fight against terrorism. If your response and stand against terrorism is not clear, then it can come to your doorstep, too. We know what terrorism means. They killed our people at 6.30am on Saturday on our religious holiday….Terrorism must end.”

An Israeli security official at the consulate wears a tense, grim expression. On enquiring about his family and friends back in Israel, he says, “My family members are at war. I already lost two people I knew to the war (which started on early Saturday morning when Hamas carried out an unprecedented invasion, targeting civilians). I am posted here on duty, to guard my colleagues.”

Meanwhile, the nameplate of the consulate office has been removed citing security reasons. “We do not want to draw attention,” a consulate staffer says as matter of fact.

