Karnataka HC allows Kerala doc to access X account

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed Kerala-based hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips to access his social media account, after he gave an undertaking that he would hide the alleged offensive posts on X Corp, formerly Twitter, against Himalaya Wellness Company and its products.

Justice SG Pandit passed the order modifying the interim ex-parte injunction order dated September 23 passed by the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court, to block Cyriac’s account on X Corp, after recording the undertaking given by him.

Cyriac moved the HC, questioning the interim injunction order passed by the city court on the defamation suit filed by Himalaya Wellness Company, seeking Rs 10 crore damages. Counsel for Cyriac contended before court that the entire social media account couldn’t be ordered to be blocked through a blanket order just because nine tweets of the 43,000 tweets were against the plaintiff’s company. The blanket order is also draconian in nature, he argued. In a counter, counsel for the plaintiff company argued that there are a minimum of 25-30 tweets by the doctor, directly affecting the company, and courts have passed blocking orders in similar circumstances.

The high court issued notice to X Corp while adjourning further hearing to November second week.

Acting on the suit filed by Himalaya Wellness Company, the city court had restrained Cyriac from posting, publishing or reposting defamatory remarks against the company or its products on his X account, while directing X Corp to suspend/block Cyriac’s social media handle till January 5, 2024, the next date of hearing.

Himalaya Wellness Company alleged that Cyriac was posting derogatory statements and materials against its products.



