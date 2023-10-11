One-year licence for cracker shops henceforth: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the blaze at a crackers godown at Attibele on the outskirts of the city claiming 14 lives a few days ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said officials will inspect all cracker shops across the State and licences of errant owners will be immediately suspended. Also, to ensure strict adherence to rules, licences will be given only for one year henceforth instead of five years, he said.

Siddaramaiah said officials have been directed to take action against those selling conventional firecrackers, based on the Supreme Court’s order. The court has banned all types of conventional crackers, except green ones.

Addressing the media after holding a high-level meeting with officials of various departments here, Siddaramaiah said,“The Anekal tahsildar, jurisdictional police inspector and the regional fire officer have been suspended in connection with the Attibele tragedy.

Notices will be issued to the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District and the Superintendent of Police for issuing licence to the shop without following rules.”

Permission only for green crackers: CM

Stating that bursting of conventional firecrackers is not allowed -- be it Deepavali or religious and political functions or weddings, the CM warned of strict action against those violating the SC order. He clarified that people can burst green crackers.

The licence holder of Balaji Traders, Ramasamy Reddy, had permission only for his shop, but he built a godown to store over 8,000 kg of crackers at Attibele. Also as per rules, there should be empty spaces around the shop. This was not followed, Siddaramaiah said.

CONVENTIONAL CRACKERS STILL ON SALE

Although the State Government says that it will allow only green crackers, there is lack of awareness among the people about eco-friendly fireworks. While manufacturers claim that they produce only green crackers, conventional ones still find their way to the market. Also, with people not knowing to differentiate between the two, the manufacturers continue to push the conventional crackers.

SIDDARAMAIAH SLAMS KUMARASWAMY

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed former CM HD Kumaraswamy stating that the latter forced the then Backward Classes minister Puttaranga Shetty to cancel a meeting that was scheduled to receive the Kantharaju Commission report on caste census. He was replying to an allegation by Kumaraswamy that during the coalition government, Siddaramaiah did not discuss anything about caste census.

QR CODE FOR GREEN CRACKERS

Green firecrackers will now have a QR code. When a customer scans it, it will give details of the company, the manufacturing lot, date and others so that they know that the product is 100% green.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: With the blaze at a crackers godown at Attibele on the outskirts of the city claiming 14 lives a few days ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said officials will inspect all cracker shops across the State and licences of errant owners will be immediately suspended. Also, to ensure strict adherence to rules, licences will be given only for one year henceforth instead of five years, he said. Siddaramaiah said officials have been directed to take action against those selling conventional firecrackers, based on the Supreme Court’s order. The court has banned all types of conventional crackers, except green ones. Addressing the media after holding a high-level meeting with officials of various departments here, Siddaramaiah said,“The Anekal tahsildar, jurisdictional police inspector and the regional fire officer have been suspended in connection with the Attibele tragedy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Notices will be issued to the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District and the Superintendent of Police for issuing licence to the shop without following rules.” Permission only for green crackers: CM Stating that bursting of conventional firecrackers is not allowed -- be it Deepavali or religious and political functions or weddings, the CM warned of strict action against those violating the SC order. He clarified that people can burst green crackers. The licence holder of Balaji Traders, Ramasamy Reddy, had permission only for his shop, but he built a godown to store over 8,000 kg of crackers at Attibele. Also as per rules, there should be empty spaces around the shop. This was not followed, Siddaramaiah said. CONVENTIONAL CRACKERS STILL ON SALE Although the State Government says that it will allow only green crackers, there is lack of awareness among the people about eco-friendly fireworks. While manufacturers claim that they produce only green crackers, conventional ones still find their way to the market. Also, with people not knowing to differentiate between the two, the manufacturers continue to push the conventional crackers. SIDDARAMAIAH SLAMS KUMARASWAMY Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed former CM HD Kumaraswamy stating that the latter forced the then Backward Classes minister Puttaranga Shetty to cancel a meeting that was scheduled to receive the Kantharaju Commission report on caste census. He was replying to an allegation by Kumaraswamy that during the coalition government, Siddaramaiah did not discuss anything about caste census. QR CODE FOR GREEN CRACKERS Green firecrackers will now have a QR code. When a customer scans it, it will give details of the company, the manufacturing lot, date and others so that they know that the product is 100% green. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp