Over 9.44 lakh yet to get money under Karnataka's Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar stated that demo verification of 1,59,356 applicants failed and Aadhaar seeding with bank accou nts was not done by 5,96,268 applicants.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress-GruhaLakshmi

Congress leaders during the launch of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, in Mysuru, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As many as 9,44,155 applicants have not received the Rs-2,000 financial assistance under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme due to various reasons, including a failure during demo verification and differences in the applicants’ names in Aadhaar and bank account details.

The state government launched the scheme on August 30, and the process of transferring money to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts has started. Explaining the reasons for some applicants not receiving money under the scheme, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar stated that demo verification of 1,59,356 applicants failed and Aadhaar seeding with bank accounts was not done by 5,96,268 applicants.

Differences in the names of applicants in Aadhaar and bank accounts and mismatches in the names and addresses of the applicants were some of the reasons. Work is on to correct it, the minister stated.

As per information provided by the minister’s office, the government released Rs 2,169 crore for eligible applicants in August. As of October 4, financial assistance of Rs 2,000 has been transferred to 93 lakh beneficiaries and measures are being taken to transfer the money through DBT by collecting details of another 5.5 lakh beneficiaries.

