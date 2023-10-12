15-member panel to draft Karnataka SEP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, which had announced that it will scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) and introduce a State Education Policy (SEP), on Wednesday issued an order constituting a 15-member State Education Policy Commission headed by former UGC chairman Sukhdev Thorat.

The government has also identified eight subject experts/advisors, including activist and psephologist Prof Yogendra Yadav, to help draft the SEP. The commission has been asked to submit its report by February 28, 2024. The commission will make policy suggestions to the government to improve the quality of education and its accessibility to the people of Karnataka.

The report will be curated based on data from the latest national sample survey on schools and higher education for Karnataka, all India survey on higher education along with data from the state education department, National Informatics Centre and District Information Centre, the order stated.

The commission will also survey selected universities and colleges and obtain feedback from vice-chancellors, college principals, association of universities, colleges, teachers and students, and educational experts. The commission can co-opt experts as invitees/members during the course of discussions, whenever required.

Commission to evaluate equity and inclusivity

The commission will review the state of school and higher education and make suggestions to achieve higher enrolment ratio. It will evaluate factors such as equity and inclusivity in the education sector and related policies. Teacher-student ratio, method of admission, examination and evaluation, availability of computer and internet facilities will be specific indicators to suggest policies.

The government has directed authorities to extend cooperation and assistance to the panel. The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will provide administrative/secretariat assistance and logistic support to the commission.

Dr Bhagyavana S Mudigoudra, special officer, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as commission’s member-secretary to coordinate and maintain the proceedings of the meetings.

