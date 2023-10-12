Home States Karnataka

Attibele fire: Death toll goes up to 15

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh,18, from Tamil Nadu.

Fire and Police personnel at the spot on Sunday, where cracker shops gutted in fire at Attibele in which 14 people died and few more injured, on Saturday. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death toll in the Attibele cracker godown blaze has gone up to 15 with one more victim succumbing to burns on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh,18, from Tamil Nadu.

“Dinesh was under treatment in the burns ward of Victoria Hospital since Saturday. He succumbed to burns around 3pm,” Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi told TNIE.
A major fire broke out at Shri Balaji Crackers shop-cum-godown on the service road near Attibele tollgate on Saturday. 

After the tragedy, the state government suspended the Anekal tahsildar, Attibele police inspector and an officer of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

The police arrested three persons, including Ramaswamy Reddy, the owner of the plot where the godown was built, in connection with the blaze.

The government has handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations.

