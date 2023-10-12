Belagavi PWD contractor attempts suicide 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 42-year-old contractor allegedly attempted suicide by drinking poison in front of the PWD office here on Wednesday. Nagappa Ballappa Bangi, a resident of Kumarswamy Layout in Belagavi, is said to have attempted suicide as the PWD authorities did not clear his pending bills.

Bangi alleged that the authorities haven’t cleared bills amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh for the road maintenance work done in 2022. After staging a dharna along with his family members, Bangi told reporters that though he approached the authorities several times, they did not clear his bills. He accused PWD assistant executive engineers Ramesh Hegde and Basavaraj Halagi of harassing him.

Bangi drank poison in front of executive engineer SS Sobarad. Soon, he was rushed to the district hospital. The doctors there said Bangi’s condition is stable. An official said the Bangi’s bills were kept pending due to the defects in his work.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: A 42-year-old contractor allegedly attempted suicide by drinking poison in front of the PWD office here on Wednesday. Nagappa Ballappa Bangi, a resident of Kumarswamy Layout in Belagavi, is said to have attempted suicide as the PWD authorities did not clear his pending bills. Bangi alleged that the authorities haven’t cleared bills amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh for the road maintenance work done in 2022. After staging a dharna along with his family members, Bangi told reporters that though he approached the authorities several times, they did not clear his bills. He accused PWD assistant executive engineers Ramesh Hegde and Basavaraj Halagi of harassing him. Bangi drank poison in front of executive engineer SS Sobarad. Soon, he was rushed to the district hospital. The doctors there said Bangi’s condition is stable. An official said the Bangi’s bills were kept pending due to the defects in his work.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp