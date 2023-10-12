Karnataka govt turns off cash tap, Oppn MLAs seek funds

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a new flashpoint between the government and BJP MLAs, who are complaining about insufficient funds to take up development of their constituencies. On Wednesday, Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA N Muniratna sat in protest, demanding grants for his constituency.

Malleswaram BJP MLA Dr Ashwath Narayan alleged, “Wherever works were not completed, they have withdrawn funds from BJP MLAs’ constituencies and given to Congress MLAs. They have delayed payments to contractors and made it difficult for us to take up development.’’

Two BJP MLAs did not speak on record, although one admitted that roads in his constituency were in bad shape, and they were requesting the government for funds. Many MLAs are aggrieved that Local Area Development funds were not released and all development works have come to a standstill. If the situation worsens, many more might resort to protests like MLA Muniratna, they warned.

Rajajinagar MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar told TNIE, “We are not able to complete the scheduled works. Contractors who are not sure of payment are not ready to work. Many important development works are incomplete. They said the special investigation team would look into the works. But it means several delays.’’

Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath said they have not got funds from the government, and whatever was allocated by the previous government was not released to them by local administrative authorities.

“Many projects have come to a standstill because of paucity of funds. We had planned to build houses but it’s pending. Another road project costing about Rs 42 crore is pending, and I had raised the issue with the district ministers. They promised to release Rs 16-17 crore,” Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Thenginkai said.

