New water release order shows failure of Karnataka government: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slamming the state government, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday alleged that with the government not approaching the Supreme Court, to question the earlier order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), another order has come directing Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said the authorities were unable to consider illegal consumption of water by Tamil Nadu and the real requirement of water by Karnataka, especially drinking water during the months of March and April.

However, the Karnataka government was unable to properly highlight this point before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) or even the apex court. Bommai further said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to go to court against the earlier CWMA order, but has not done so.

“They are obeying this order. The result is that another order has been slapped against Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days. It is a failure of the Karnataka government,” he charged, adding, “I had suggested to move court against earlier orders, but my suggestions went unheard. What can I do?”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Slamming the state government, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday alleged that with the government not approaching the Supreme Court, to question the earlier order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), another order has come directing Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said the authorities were unable to consider illegal consumption of water by Tamil Nadu and the real requirement of water by Karnataka, especially drinking water during the months of March and April. However, the Karnataka government was unable to properly highlight this point before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) or even the apex court. Bommai further said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to go to court against the earlier CWMA order, but has not done so.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “They are obeying this order. The result is that another order has been slapped against Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days. It is a failure of the Karnataka government,” he charged, adding, “I had suggested to move court against earlier orders, but my suggestions went unheard. What can I do?” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp