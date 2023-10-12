Rs 126 crore grant: Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA accuses DKS of vendetta politics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a day of high drama for Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna, who alleged that DyCM DK Shivakumar was pursuing vendetta politics, as grants of Rs 126 crore sanctioned for his constituency by the previous BJP government, were cancelled by the Congress government on Wednesday.

He also alleged that the funds were diverted to Yeshwantpur, represented by former minister ST Somashekar, who is on good terms with both CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- Byatarayanapura and Pulikeshi-nagara Assembly constituencies represented by Congress MLAs. Muniratna, who staged a dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, called it off after former CM BS Yediy-urappa intervened. He later met Shivakumar at the latter’s residence.

“Grants sanctioned during the BJP government were cancelled, and it looks like vendetta politics. He put off the dharna after I promised I would take up the issue with the CM. The BJP is with Muniratna,” Yediyurappa said. Shivakumar claimed that he urged Muniratna to ask former CMs Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai why grants to Congress MLAs’ constituencies were cut during the BJP government, and the medical college sanctioned for Kanakapura constituency was also withdrawn.

“To that, Muniratna said he is too small a man to discuss these issues,” he said. On his part, Muniratna said, “We discussed the Rs 126-crore grant sanctioned under CM’s Nagarotthana scheme, and no talks were held beyond that. I have not spoken about the previous works as I am not concerned, and the government can act legally. Shivakumar promised to cooperate.” To a query about switching loyalties ahead of the 2024 LS polls, Muniratna said he would continue in the BJP.

Earlier, after calling off his dharna, Muniratna had rushed to Palace Grounds where Shivakumar was participating in the foundation-laying ceremony for a ‘Kambala’ festival, and tried to touch his feet. “He should not have created a scene there,” Shivakumar said. Muniratna countered: “I am prepared to do anything for the people of my constituency.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: It was a day of high drama for Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna, who alleged that DyCM DK Shivakumar was pursuing vendetta politics, as grants of Rs 126 crore sanctioned for his constituency by the previous BJP government, were cancelled by the Congress government on Wednesday. He also alleged that the funds were diverted to Yeshwantpur, represented by former minister ST Somashekar, who is on good terms with both CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- Byatarayanapura and Pulikeshi-nagara Assembly constituencies represented by Congress MLAs. Muniratna, who staged a dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, called it off after former CM BS Yediy-urappa intervened. He later met Shivakumar at the latter’s residence. “Grants sanctioned during the BJP government were cancelled, and it looks like vendetta politics. He put off the dharna after I promised I would take up the issue with the CM. The BJP is with Muniratna,” Yediyurappa said. Shivakumar claimed that he urged Muniratna to ask former CMs Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai why grants to Congress MLAs’ constituencies were cut during the BJP government, and the medical college sanctioned for Kanakapura constituency was also withdrawn.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “To that, Muniratna said he is too small a man to discuss these issues,” he said. On his part, Muniratna said, “We discussed the Rs 126-crore grant sanctioned under CM’s Nagarotthana scheme, and no talks were held beyond that. I have not spoken about the previous works as I am not concerned, and the government can act legally. Shivakumar promised to cooperate.” To a query about switching loyalties ahead of the 2024 LS polls, Muniratna said he would continue in the BJP. Earlier, after calling off his dharna, Muniratna had rushed to Palace Grounds where Shivakumar was participating in the foundation-laying ceremony for a ‘Kambala’ festival, and tried to touch his feet. “He should not have created a scene there,” Shivakumar said. Muniratna countered: “I am prepared to do anything for the people of my constituency.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp