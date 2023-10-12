Home States Karnataka

Rs 126 crore grant: Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA accuses DKS of vendetta politics

Muniratna alleged DKS was pursuing vendetta politics, as grants of Rs 126 crore sanctioned for his constituency by the previous BJP government, were cancelled by the Congress government.

Published: 12th October 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Muniratna demanded the state government for the grants to his constituency which were earlier granted during the BJP government, in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha .(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It was a day of high drama for Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna, who alleged that DyCM DK Shivakumar was pursuing vendetta politics, as grants of Rs 126 crore sanctioned for his constituency by the previous BJP government, were cancelled by the Congress government on Wednesday.

He also alleged that the funds were diverted to Yeshwantpur, represented by former minister ST Somashekar, who is on good terms with both CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- Byatarayanapura and Pulikeshi-nagara Assembly constituencies represented by Congress MLAs. Muniratna, who staged a dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, called it off after former CM BS Yediy-urappa intervened. He later met Shivakumar at the latter’s residence.

“Grants sanctioned during the BJP government were cancelled, and it looks like vendetta politics. He put off the dharna after I promised I would take up the issue with the CM. The BJP is with Muniratna,” Yediyurappa said. Shivakumar claimed that he urged Muniratna to ask former CMs Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai why grants to Congress MLAs’ constituencies were cut during the BJP government, and the medical college sanctioned for Kanakapura constituency was also withdrawn.

“To that, Muniratna said he is too small a man to discuss these issues,” he said. On his part, Muniratna said, “We discussed the Rs 126-crore grant sanctioned under CM’s Nagarotthana scheme, and no talks were held beyond that. I have not spoken about the previous works as I am not concerned, and the government can act legally. Shivakumar promised to cooperate.” To a query about switching loyalties ahead of the 2024 LS polls, Muniratna said he would continue in the BJP.

Earlier, after calling off his dharna, Muniratna had rushed to Palace Grounds where Shivakumar was participating in the foundation-laying ceremony for a ‘Kambala’ festival, and tried to touch his feet. “He should not have created a scene there,” Shivakumar said. Muniratna countered: “I am prepared to do anything for the people of my constituency.”  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muniratna DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp