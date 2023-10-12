'Situation tense, can't move freely': Mangaluru nun working in Palestine hospital

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: "I work at a pedeatric hospital at Bethlehem city, located in the West Bank in Palestine which is very close to Israel-Palestine border. On October 7, Saturday morning as usual I left for a Konkani mass at a church at Jerusalem town in Israel by bus. Jerusalem is just five kilometers away from Bethlehem city where I live. It was only upon reaching the church, I got to know about the Hamas rocket attack and we were all cautioned about red alert being declared all over Israel and also sirens were heard. I was worried and nervous about returning to my city due to sudden rocket attack in Israel. Luckily, the bus services were available till Saturday afternoon and the checkpoints on the Israel-Palestine border were yet to be fully shut down and I could return to Bethlehem safely. If not, I would have got stuck at Jerusalem," said Sr Theresa Crasta, a resident of Bela, a village on the Mangaluru-Kasargod border, belonging to Mangaluru diocese, who is involved in charity work in the West Bank since last one and a half years.

Following Hamas attack, Israel has shut down all the checkpoints leading to Palestine and Sr Crasta who serves at Caritas Baby Hospital at Bethlehem, founded in 1953 says that movement of people from Bethlehem city and other areas under Palestinian control to Israel through the checkpoints has been restricted since then.

"Thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank are dependent on Israel for daily work but the war has rendered them jobless. Due to Israel-Gaza conflict, prices of essentials have doubled and also there is shortage of essential items here in West Bank. Our hospital staff also could not purchase few items as there was no adequate supply. Earlier our city used to be buzzing with tourists as we have many holy sites here. But after war broke out, the hotels here are empty despite being a peak season and the streets are almost deserted with limited movement. Gaza is just 74 kilometers away from Bethlehem. Though there is no direct impact of war here at Bethlehem, people are struggling due to price rise and short supply of essentials. We do not know how long, everything is uncertain as of now ," Sr Crasta told The New Indian Express.

Sr Theresa further said, "Palestinians here are dependent on Israel for food, water, electricity, fuel and other essentials. As of now, we here in the West Bank are supplied adequate electricity. Ours is a 80-bed hospital yet due to Israel-Gaza conflict, many of the residents here are not seeking medical help unless there is emergency. If the war continues, it will be a difficult time for all of us here. People have stopped venturing out and schools are having online classes due to the conflict. Situation is not scary but tense as we can't move around freely like before. I appeal everyone to pray for people of Israel and Palestine and let peace prevail," she said.

Sr Crasta, who completed a special nursing course at Fr Miller's hospital in Mangaluru before being sent on charity work, lives with two other nuns from Kerala and another from Nagaland at Bethlehem city.

