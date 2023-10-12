Situation tense, can’t move freely: Mangaluru nurse in Palestine

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: “I work at a paediatric hospital in Bethlehem city, located in the West Bank of Palestine, which is very close to Israel-Palestine border. On October 7, upon arriving at a church in Jerusalem town for Konkani mass, I was informed about the Hamas rocket attack. We were cautioned about red alert being declared all over Israel, due to which I was worried about returning to my city. Luckily, bus services were available till Saturday noon and the checkpoints on the Israel-Palestine border were yet to be fully shut down and I could return to Bethlehem safely. If not, I would have been stuck at Jerusalem,” said Sr Theresa Crasta, a resident of Bela, a village on the Mangaluru-Kasargod border, who has been involved in charity work in the West Bank since one year and three months.

Following Hamas attack, Israel has shut down all the checkpoints leading to Palestine and Sr Crasta who serves at Caritas Baby Hospital at Bethlehem said movement of people from Bethlehem city and other areas under Palestinian control to Israel through the checkpoints has been restricted since then.

“Thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank are dependent on Israel for daily work, but the war has rendered them jobless. Our city which used to be buzzing with tourists are almost deserted. Gaza is just 74 kilometers away from Bethlehem. Though there is no direct impact of war here at Bethlehem, people are struggling due to rise in price and short supply of essentials,” Sr Crasta told The New Indian Express.

Sr Theresa said, “As of now in the West Bank, we are supplied with adequate electricity. If the war continues, it will be a difficult time for all of us. People have stopped going out and schools have taken to online mode due to the conflict. Situation is not scary but tense as we can’t move around freely like before,” she said.

