We will protect farmers’ interests, says DKS

Karnataka government, which has been directed to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till October 15, will protect the interests of the state’s farmers.

Published: 12th October 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has declared that the Karnataka government, which has been directed to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till October 15, will protect the interests of the state’s farmers.

Responding to queries about the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) direction to give 3,000 cusecs of water every day, rejecting Tamil Nadu’s plea for 12 tmcft, Shivakumar said the panel has taken details of water availability and storage level in reservoirs in the delta region in Tamil Nadu.

Revealing that inflow into reservoirs ranges from 7,000 to 10,000 cusecs following rain in the catchment area, he said Biligundlu water gauge station has recorded less inflow in the past two days. However, rain in Bengaluru has compensated for the increased flow in the river. We have taken all measures to protect our farmers’ interests, he said. 

Asked about the Mekedatu project and status of ongoing survey work, Shivakumar said Karnataka has carried out a survey on its land to access forest and revenue areas that will be covered by the project, the number of trees to be felled, and then seek environment clearance.

Refusing to give more details on the Mekedatu project, he said it is the top priority of the government. “There is no need to take permission from others to carry out a survey in our jurisdiction. We have presented our case before court and are prepared with our argument why we need the project.

The court has said Karnataka will construct the reservoir in its area and ensure Tamil Nadu’s share of 170tmcft of water. The project needs clearance from the Centre and environment department,” he said. Asked about load shedding that has hit the farming community, he said the state received less than 50 per cent rain, that affected power generation and led to load shedding and power cuts. He clarified that measures will be taken to balance demand and supply.

Comments

