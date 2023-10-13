4 men open fire at jeweller in Bengaluru, escape with 1 kg gold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a daring broad daylight robbery on Thursday, four armed men shot at a jewellery shop owner in the city and escaped with one kg of gold ornaments.

The robbery happened at Vinayaka Jewellery shop on Pipeline Road at Dodda Gollarahatti off Magadi Main Road in Byadarahalli police limits. Shop owner Manoj Kumar Lohar, 30, is being treated in a private hospital and he is said to be out of danger.

Around 10.45 am, three men entered the shop in the guise of customers, while another stood guard outside. They asked Lohar to show them a finger ring. When Lohar was showing some rings, the accused pulled down the shutters of the shop from inside and started removing gold ornaments from the showcase. When Lohar tried to prevent them, they threatened him with a knife. Meanwhile, one of the accused opened fire and the bullet hit his thigh.

When the accused tried to escape on two motorcycles, an injured Lohar chased them for some distance. He caught one of the accused with the help of some passersby. However, the accused escaped after threatening the passersby with his gun.

The accused spoke Hindi. Four teams have been formed to nab them. They escaped leaving a bike near the shop, S Girish, DCP (West), told reporters.

