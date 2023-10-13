7 health staffers suspended for boozing at office on Gandhi Jayanti day

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Seven employees of the health department, who had organised a booze party at their office on Vaccine Depot premises at Tilakwadi in Belagavi on Gandhi Jayanti day (October 2), have been suspended.

They have been identified as district health officer’s car driver Manjunath Patil, Mahesh Hiremath, Satyappa Tammannavar, Anil Tippannavar, Ramesh Naik, Yallappa Munavalli and Deepak Gavade.

A video of these employees holding the booze party in their office at night went viral on social media a few days ago.

District health officer Mahesh Koni said, “It is an old video. The suspended employees are from our department.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BELAGAVI: Seven employees of the health department, who had organised a booze party at their office on Vaccine Depot premises at Tilakwadi in Belagavi on Gandhi Jayanti day (October 2), have been suspended. They have been identified as district health officer’s car driver Manjunath Patil, Mahesh Hiremath, Satyappa Tammannavar, Anil Tippannavar, Ramesh Naik, Yallappa Munavalli and Deepak Gavade. A video of these employees holding the booze party in their office at night went viral on social media a few days ago.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); District health officer Mahesh Koni said, “It is an old video. The suspended employees are from our department.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp