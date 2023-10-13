Bengaluru jewellers raided after tip-off on poll funds 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Income Tax sleuths led by the Director General, Income Tax, raided 50 different locations of jewellers in Bengaluru city on Thursday. The raids started simultaneously around 6am.

While the standard reason for raids which I-T sleuths give is ‘violations’, sources said these raids followed a tip-off that jewellers were being used to park funds of ‘powerful’ Karnataka politicians, which would later be transferred to poll-bound states through hawala networks. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram go to polls next month.

Sources said it is well known that 90 per cent of the jewellers raided had not entered transactions in official ledgers, or shown them officially to the income tax department, because it means they have to pay tax to I-T authorities, and also pay Goods and Services Tax to Commercial Tax authorities. It is the timing of the raids and probe in an opposition-ruled state, that has raised questions about the election connection.

Of the few thousand big, medium and small jewellers, many operate in the grey zone without bills.

Sources said that during the raids, I-T sleuths also found that many of the places had bill books which do not reflect in their official tax accounts, and means that they use ‘fake bills’. I-T sleuths have been keeping a careful watch on the jewellery sector since the last series of raids on the sector about a week ago.

As a matter of procedure, on September 15, jewellery traders and businessmen paid advance tax for the current year, and the department knows who paid what amount.

Sources said there was talk in power circles that some senior Karnataka politicians had been in touch with jewellers on the issue of funds, which would be transferred using hawala route to the poll-bound states. Elections to five states means thousands of crores of rupees will be spent by each major party.

Sources said the Director General, Income Tax, had received a whiff of certain suspiciously heavy transactions spread over a period of time. The raids came after some initial verification and enquiries over the past few days. Sources said that during the last round of raids, one particular jeweller’s home and outlet was searched, and he was questioned by the raiding authorities over four days.

