Bengaluru woman airlifted hours before Hamas attack 

Bengaluru-based International Critical Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), airlifted a woman patient in her 50s, who had gone to Israel for specialised treatment.

Published: 13th October 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:01 AM

The flight at KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based International Critical Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), airlifted a woman patient in her 50s, who had gone to Israel for specialised treatment, and her husband from Tel Aviv to Bengaluru by a special aircraft equipped with specialised medical facilities two hours before the rockets fired by Hamas hit the city.

The two co-founders of Yelahanka-based ICATT, both doctors, shared the story with TNIE. Dr Shalini Nalwad, said, “As soon as we got a call from her family that her condition was critical, our team charted out the route to be taken to bring her back and the requisite permissions pertaining to air space. All medical equipments required were kept ready for our air ambulance. They were sent by a regular morning flight with staff so that it cleared all security checks.”

Dr Rahul Singh Sardar, added, “We got a special aero medical visa issued for our chief medical officer Dr Ramachandra Reddy and our chief flying paramedic Ratnakar Revuri through the Deputy High Commission in Israel. It was done in just three hours.”

They were supposed to depart from Bengaluru but their emergency aircraft had some technical issue. “We flew them to Goa where another of our aircraft  had landed and they took off from there to Abu Dhabi where there was a 15-minute stoppage for fuelling and reached Tel Aviv on October 5. She was stabilised there by our staff and brought to KIA on October 6. Land ambulance took her to Manipal Hospitals the following day.” 

