BJP too trying to poach Congress leaders, says DKS

BENGALURU: Even as the Congress continued with its ‘Operation Hasta’ by inducting once leaders from rival parties, KPCC president DK Shivakumar here on Thursday alleged that a team of BJP leaders have also been trying the poach Congress MLAs and leaders.

“A BJP team is meeting Congress leaders and MLAs. Our party leaders and legislators are giving me detailed inputs about their visit. I will not reveal mush about it to the media,” he stated. He was speaking after inducting former Shirahatti BJP MLA Ramappa Lamani into the Grand Old Party at the KPCC office here on Thursday.

“Jagadish Shettar and Lakshman Savadi have brought a long list of leaders from North and South Karnataka who can join the Congress party and and discussed about it. The applications of more than 42 leaders of various parties are before me. Those names will not be revealed now,” he said.

The discussion with local leaders and building a consensus among others has been under way, he said. With those leaders who were against a BJP-JDS alliance joining the Congress, it has come as a morale booster for the party and its rank and file across the country, he observed He refused to reply about former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s statement that the state government will collapse and fresh Assembly polls are likely in 2024.

“More than 100 candidates who contested as Aam Aadmi Party candidates met me and said they will join hands with the Congress as the Aam Aadmi Party is a part of the I N.D.I.A bloc. People from Bidar to Chamarajanagar are eager to join the Congress,” Shivakumar said.

