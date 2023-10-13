Congress to hold survey, review welfare schemes 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the ruling Congress is taking up a survey to get feedback on the five guarantee schemes rolled out by the state government. Sources in the party said the Congress is trying to incorporate such schemes into the party manifesto in other election-bound states, and wants feedback from the people to know how it converts to votes.

At present, four guarantee schemes have been rolled out, including Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2000 per month to woman head of a family), Anna Bhagya (10kg free rice), Gruha Jyothi (free power up to 200 units) and Shakti (free bus travel for women). Yuva Nidhi (monthly financial aid to unemployed youth) is yet to be launched.

A senior Congress leader said the party managed a big win in Karnataka because of the guarantee schemes. “Our schemes have become a benchmark for other assembly elections to will be held in the next few weeks, and will be announced there by our party. At this juncture, it is important to know how it is reaching the beneficiaries, to convert into votes,” he said.

Sources said the party is projecting its guarantee schemes, but some leaders are sceptical about winning elections only on schemes. “The government has placed some conditions in implementing the schemes, which could damage the party’s chances. We need to know the reality. We will start a survey in all 224 assembly constituencies and the feedback will tell us if we need to make any changes,” sources said.

The party is also gearing up for another survey, to identify candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said the observers appointed are expected to give a list of aspirants in the next 15 days. “We will conduct a survey of these aspirants and shortlist names further. These will be given to party leaders in Delhi, who will finalise candidates along with KPCC president DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah. We are expecting the final list to be announced by December-end or January first week,” he said.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the ruling Congress is taking up a survey to get feedback on the five guarantee schemes rolled out by the state government. Sources in the party said the Congress is trying to incorporate such schemes into the party manifesto in other election-bound states, and wants feedback from the people to know how it converts to votes. At present, four guarantee schemes have been rolled out, including Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2000 per month to woman head of a family), Anna Bhagya (10kg free rice), Gruha Jyothi (free power up to 200 units) and Shakti (free bus travel for women). Yuva Nidhi (monthly financial aid to unemployed youth) is yet to be launched. A senior Congress leader said the party managed a big win in Karnataka because of the guarantee schemes. “Our schemes have become a benchmark for other assembly elections to will be held in the next few weeks, and will be announced there by our party. At this juncture, it is important to know how it is reaching the beneficiaries, to convert into votes,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said the party is projecting its guarantee schemes, but some leaders are sceptical about winning elections only on schemes. “The government has placed some conditions in implementing the schemes, which could damage the party’s chances. We need to know the reality. We will start a survey in all 224 assembly constituencies and the feedback will tell us if we need to make any changes,” sources said. The party is also gearing up for another survey, to identify candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said the observers appointed are expected to give a list of aspirants in the next 15 days. “We will conduct a survey of these aspirants and shortlist names further. These will be given to party leaders in Delhi, who will finalise candidates along with KPCC president DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah. We are expecting the final list to be announced by December-end or January first week,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp