DKS blames poor rain, BJP govt for load shedding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday blamed the poor monsoon situation and the previous BJP government for the dire load shedding problem affecting the state at the moment. “Due to the drought situation in Karnataka, there is a shortage of electricity. Let the BJP leaders, who are criticising us, tell how much power generation they had increased during their tenure,” he asked.

“If it had rained, there would not have been a problem. This situation has been created due to less rainfall. This was the situation when our government was in power in the past. But we had then increased power generation from 10,000 MW 13,000 MW. The BJP government has not increased power generation in the state in the last four years resulting in this situation,” he alleged.

He said that the Congress has been preparing to increase electricity generation through solar and wind power on 10,000 acres as the demand for the electricity increases by 10 to 15 percent every year. The demand for electricity from farmers has also increased. “We will ensure that the farmers do not suffer in any reason. Energy Minister K J George has discussed in this regard with the Union Energy Ministry, requesting to supply electricity from the central grid,” he said.

File an appeal before CWRC

“We will file an appeal before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) again, regarding the distribution of Cauvery water,” the DyCM said. As a result of the rain around Bengaluru, the inflow into Biligundlu has been increased to a small extent, he said, adding that it has rained only for two or three days. “There is a drought situation in more than 200 taluks and we are in trouble,” he said.

When asked about Maharashtra sparking the border issue, he clarified that the Karnataka will not allow the efforts of those who want to create unrest.”We will do it in our state, let them do it in their state,” he quipped.

