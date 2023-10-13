How will govt build Brand Bengaluru sans funds: BJP MLAs

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when DyCM DK Shivakumar is working hard to support CM Siddaramaiah build ‘Brand Bengaluru’ and project the city as an affordable metropolis with excellent infrastructure and livability index, opposition BJP leaders want to know how the government will achieve this feat by starving MLAs of funds. The 16 city BJP MLAs say a lack of development is bound to dent the city’s image.

Five-term BJP MLA from CV Raman Nagar S Raghu said, “Most development works have come to a standstill since April, when the Model Code of Conduct came into force before the 2023 assembly polls. Six months have lapsed without any work.”

Meanwhile, sulking BJP MLA Munirathna, who sat on dharna at the Gandhi statue for funds, told TNIE that the government had asked him for a list of works that have been stopped, which he would submit on Friday. Former BJP corporator AL Shivakumar said, “Due to the guarantee schemes, there is a serious shortage of funds for development. Roads are badly maintained, they need asphalting. The government planned to give Rs 50 lakh per ward for desilting drains and other civic works.”

Former BJP corporator BV Ganesh said it known that outlying areas of the city need more funds for infrastructure, while developed areas need funds for maintenance. Bengaluru’s fund allocation needs to be impartial because finally, whether the funds go to a BJP or Congress MLA, they will be used to develop the city.

When many civic projects are left unfinished, like roads, footpaths and drains, how can the government take up building ‘Brand Bengaluru’, said BJP MLC Ravi Kumar. “After water is released to Tamil Nadu, how can Bengaluru manage with all that load shedding?” To these allegations, DyCM DK Shivakumar said, “Can we release funds for inflated and fake bills, and allegations of 40 per cent commission? Wherever bills are fair, and work is genuinely completed, we will release funds. The Lokayukta, too, has referred to these irregularities. There is no question of partiality.”



