Israel is road to prosperity for many  

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Cecilia (name changed) was working as a domestic help in Mangaluru. But the harassment from her employer forced her to quit the job two decades ago after which she migrated to Israel where she works as a caregiver. Today, she owns a flat in Mangaluru and a 5-acre farm land in Belthangady. Her two kids are doing PG in Canada.

For many like Cecilia, a visa to Israel means pulling out their family from poverty. Israel is most sought after destination for the unskilled labourers from the poor and lower middle class families in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Apart from lucrative salary, the religious and cultural freedom, dignity of labour and safety for women attract them.

A majority of Indians work as caregiver of disabled children and elderly persons. A caregiver earns 5,300 Israeli New Shekel (Rs 1.10 lakh) a month. Most of them also work as domestic help on hourly basis as a part-time job to earn some extra bucks.

While 20 years ago, Cecilia spent Rs 1 lakh, today one has to shell out a hefty sum of Rs 30-35 lakh to get a caregiver job in Israel though an agent. But many are even ready for that and mortgage their properties to raise a loan.

