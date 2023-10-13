Karnataka honour killing: Man murders daughter, surrenders 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 47-year-old man surrendered before the police after allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter who was in love with a man from a lower caste at Bidaluru village in Devanahalli taluk early Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Manjunath of Bidaluru village and the victim as M Kavana, his elder daughter.

The police said Manjunath, an employee of a chicken stall, took home a meat-cutting knife and allegedly slit his daughter’s throat when she was asleep around 4 am. He also assaulted her with a wooden plank. Later, he went to the Vishwanathapura police station and surrendered.

Manjunath’s wife was sleeping in another room when he allegedly murdered Kavana.

Minor had filed plaint against father

The victim was a college dropout and was working with an e-commerce company, the police said. Manjunath was reportedly upset as both his daughters were in love with men from a lower caste. Recently, his younger daughter, a minor, expressed her desire to marry her boyfriend. As her boyfriend hails from a lower caste, Manjunath opposed it. Enraged by this, she filed a police complaint against her father. The girl was sent to Santwana Kendra (a state-run home for women) as she feared a threat to her life from her father. After learning that even his elder daughter was in love with a man from a lower caste, Manjunath allegedly murdered her, the police said.

