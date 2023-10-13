Panel probing ‘40% commission’ scam seeks complaints, documents 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission appointed by the Karnataka government to conduct a probe into the 40 per cent corruption allegations made by the contractors’ association, has requested the public to send complaints and feedback to the Commission’s office at KR Circle in Bengaluru. The public can send their inputs by email, post or in person by November 10, says a release.

Investigation is being conducted into works undertaken between July 26, 2019, and March 31, 2023. Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President D Kempanna had alleged that contractors had to pay more than 40 per cent as commission to some departments during the BJP government’s rule. He had even written to the Prime Minister’s office about it.

The Commission will conduct an inquiry into the tender process, package procedure, re-estimation in departments that carry out a large number of works like PWD, Water Resources, Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Minor Irrigation departments. The detailed investigation will include verification of location and documents, information of commissions and will also identify the accused.

The Commission will also examine in detail all aspects of petitions/complaints of the president, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, the release said. The Commission has now requested that other serious matters be brought to its notice, so they can also be reviewed.

The public may send suggestions, objections, reports, documents, and statements in person or by post to: Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das, Inquiry Commission, 3rd Floor, Public Works Department Main Building, KR Circle, Bengaluru -- 560001, or e-mail juscticenmdasinquirycommission@gmail.com within office hours (10.00am to 5.30pm) by November 10, 2023, the release said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission appointed by the Karnataka government to conduct a probe into the 40 per cent corruption allegations made by the contractors’ association, has requested the public to send complaints and feedback to the Commission’s office at KR Circle in Bengaluru. The public can send their inputs by email, post or in person by November 10, says a release. Investigation is being conducted into works undertaken between July 26, 2019, and March 31, 2023. Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President D Kempanna had alleged that contractors had to pay more than 40 per cent as commission to some departments during the BJP government’s rule. He had even written to the Prime Minister’s office about it. The Commission will conduct an inquiry into the tender process, package procedure, re-estimation in departments that carry out a large number of works like PWD, Water Resources, Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Minor Irrigation departments. The detailed investigation will include verification of location and documents, information of commissions and will also identify the accused.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Commission will also examine in detail all aspects of petitions/complaints of the president, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, the release said. The Commission has now requested that other serious matters be brought to its notice, so they can also be reviewed. The public may send suggestions, objections, reports, documents, and statements in person or by post to: Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das, Inquiry Commission, 3rd Floor, Public Works Department Main Building, KR Circle, Bengaluru -- 560001, or e-mail juscticenmdasinquirycommission@gmail.com within office hours (10.00am to 5.30pm) by November 10, 2023, the release said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp