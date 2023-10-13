Home States Karnataka

Panel probing ‘40% commission’ scam seeks complaints, documents 

The public can send their inputs by email, post or in person by November 10, says a release. 

Published: 13th October 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, disproportionate assets

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission appointed by the Karnataka government to conduct a probe into the 40 per cent corruption allegations made by the contractors’ association, has requested the public to send complaints and feedback to the Commission’s office at KR Circle in Bengaluru. The public can send their inputs by email, post or in person by November 10, says a release. 

Investigation is being conducted into works undertaken between July 26, 2019, and March 31, 2023. Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President D Kempanna had alleged that contractors had to pay more than 40 per cent as commission to some departments during the BJP government’s rule. He had even written to the Prime Minister’s office about it. 

The Commission will conduct an inquiry into the tender process, package procedure, re-estimation in departments that carry out a large number of works like PWD, Water Resources, Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Minor Irrigation departments. The detailed investigation will include verification of location and documents, information of commissions and will also identify the accused.

The Commission will also examine in detail all aspects of petitions/complaints of the president, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, the release said.  The Commission has now requested that other serious matters be brought to its notice, so they can also be reviewed.

The public may send suggestions, objections, reports, documents, and statements in person or by post to: Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das, Inquiry Commission, 3rd Floor, Public Works Department Main Building, KR Circle, Bengaluru -- 560001, or e-mail  juscticenmdasinquirycommission@gmail.com within office hours (10.00am to 5.30pm) by November 10, 2023, the release said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp