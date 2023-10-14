2 Vijayapura residents return from Israel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Two residents of Vijayapura district who were stranded in Israel, have finally returned safely to India. Iranna Udachan, a resident of Chandakavate village of Sindgi taluk who was doing his Phd and Dr Sumesh Govind, an assistant professor of Agriculture Research Station of Vijayapura, who had gone for training programme, have returned from Israel.

Sharing his experience, Dr Sumesh said that after the war broke out, panic spread in the country initially. “ But the government was offering all support to us. We also panicked but the situation was under control in Jerusalem where I was staying for the training”, he said.

To a question, he said that since he was living too far from the actual war zone, therefore, the situation remained largely normal at his place. Meanwhile, Iranna Udachan could not be contacted for his reaction after his return.



