2 Vijayapura residents return from Israel

Iranna Udachan, a resident  of Sindgi taluk who was doing his Phd and Dr Sumesh Govind, an assistant professor of Agriculture Research Station of Vijayapura reached back yesterday.

Published: 14th October 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 08:55 AM

Israel Flag

Israel Flag for representational purpose.(Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Two residents of Vijayapura district who were stranded in  Israel, have finally returned safely to India. Iranna Udachan, a resident of Chandakavate village of Sindgi taluk who was doing his Phd and Dr Sumesh Govind, an assistant professor of Agriculture Research Station of Vijayapura, who had gone for training programme, have returned from Israel.

Sharing his experience, Dr Sumesh said that after the war broke out, panic spread in the country initially. “ But the government was offering all  support to us. We also panicked but the situation was under control in Jerusalem where I was staying for the training”, he said.

To a question, he said that since he was living too far from the actual war zone, therefore, the situation remained largely normal at his place.  Meanwhile, Iranna Udachan could not be contacted for his reaction after his return. 
 

Comments

