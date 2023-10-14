Home States Karnataka

20 hurt as 2 buses collide head on in Mysuru city

The police said the accident occurred when one of the bus hit the iron scaffolding erected to support the Dasara welcome illumination arch by the CESC

Published: 14th October 2023 08:56 AM

The Dasara welcome arch collapsed on the bus after it crashed on it near Manipal Hospitals junction in Mysuru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Around 20 passengers suffered minor injuries when a private bus from Tamil Nadu and KSRTC bus collided head on at Manipal Hospitals Junction in Mysuru on Friday morning. The police said the accident occurred when one of the bus hit the iron scaffolding erected to support the Dasara welcome illumination arch by the CESC at the junction and later collided with the bus which was coming from the opposite direction.

The KSRTC bus was travelling from Mysuru suburban bus stand to Bengaluru while Tamil Nadu registration bus was travelling on the Outer Ring Road. The scaffolding collapsed on the buses. Due to the collision, nine passengers in Tamil Nadu bus and eleven in the KSRTC bus sustained minor injuries.

They were treated at Manipal Hospitals as outpatients and discharged immediately. NR traffic police have registered a case and seized both the buses.

