Karnataka HC nod to appoint 13,352 teachers for government and aided primary schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has given its approval to the State Government to appoint 13,352 teachers for government and aided primary schools. Considering the imminent requirement of primary school teachers across the state and in the interests of students of classes 6 to 8, the court is of the view that the government be permitted to proceed with the appoints as per the list prepared on March 8, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal said.

The court passed the order while allowing partly the appeals filed by many candidates questioning the order issued on January 30 by the single judge to quash the provisional selection list published on November 18, 2022.

The single judge passed the order on the petitions filed by some candidates who had been excluded from the provisional list. The selection list was published later by taking into consideration the income certificates of husbands and parents as well as merit-cum-roster.

Declining to accept the contention of the government that only the caste and income of the spouses be taken into consideration for appointment of teachers, the single judge held that the action of the selecting authority (Deputy Director of Public Instruction), who has taken caste and income of the husbands for the appoints, is contrary to law.

The single judge had directed the authority to consider the applications of the petitioners based on caste and income certificates of their parents and not their spouses, and as belonging to the respective categories against which they have applied.

The division bench, however, said the appointment of candidates, who have not submitted caste-cum-income certificates in the prescribed form and not in terms of the government order of December 12,1986, and who are included in the selection list in view of the order passed by the single judge, be deferred until the outcome of the challenge.

As regards the remaining 451 posts, since the candidates contended that their names have been excluded purely on merit basis, the division bench clarified that the eligibility of such candidates who have not furnished caste-cum-income certificates in the prescribed form, is held to be invalid. Such posts may be filled from among the candidates who have been excluded on the merit basis and those who have submitted certificates in the prescribed form.

The division bench made it clear that the provision of enabling the government to proceed with the process of appointment is made under a peculiar situation wherein the present litigation has brought the process to a grinding halt on account of rejection of applications of some candidates by the DDPI for want of caste-cum-income certificates in the prescribed form.

