Mangaluru man held for video supporting Hamas terrorists

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested a person for expressing solidarity with Hamas terrorists in their war against Israel. Zakir who works in a burial ground and a member of Vishwa Khabarastan Sangha is the accused.

In a 30 seconds video which is widely circulated in social media, Zakir appeals to people to pray for Hamas by calling them patriots. He appeals to Vishwa Khabarastan Sangha members to offer 'dua' or prayer on Friday for the victory of Palestine, Gaza and 'Hamas patriots'.

Bunder police registered a suo-moto case after the video went viral.

Pradeep Kumar, a VHP member, had lodged a complaint with Bunder police in Mangaluru demanding Zakir's arrest. In the complaint, the VHP activist said that Zakir's statement extending support to Hamas terrorists is a threat to national security and also accused him of communally instigating his community.

"It looks like he has links with terrorists and he must be arrested for sedition," Pradeep said in his complaint.

City police have booked the accused under section 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

He was earlier booked in 8 cases including under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to an amount of 100 rupees or upwards, or in case of agricultural produce, 10 rupees or upwards), 448 (house-tress-pass) and 363 (kidnapping).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested a person for expressing solidarity with Hamas terrorists in their war against Israel. Zakir who works in a burial ground and a member of Vishwa Khabarastan Sangha is the accused. In a 30 seconds video which is widely circulated in social media, Zakir appeals to people to pray for Hamas by calling them patriots. He appeals to Vishwa Khabarastan Sangha members to offer 'dua' or prayer on Friday for the victory of Palestine, Gaza and 'Hamas patriots'. Bunder police registered a suo-moto case after the video went viral.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pradeep Kumar, a VHP member, had lodged a complaint with Bunder police in Mangaluru demanding Zakir's arrest. In the complaint, the VHP activist said that Zakir's statement extending support to Hamas terrorists is a threat to national security and also accused him of communally instigating his community. "It looks like he has links with terrorists and he must be arrested for sedition," Pradeep said in his complaint. City police have booked the accused under section 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). He was earlier booked in 8 cases including under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to an amount of 100 rupees or upwards, or in case of agricultural produce, 10 rupees or upwards), 448 (house-tress-pass) and 363 (kidnapping). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp