Online portal for grievance redressal to be active from next academic year: Minister Sudhakar

BENGALURU: In order to make the complaint redressal system transparent, the KEA will be working on an online portal for students and parents to register their complaints. Complaints can be registered through this portal, and an appointment will be given so that students don’t have to wait in long queues outside KEA, announced Minister for Higher Education, Dr MC Sudhakar, on Friday.

Dr Sudhakar was speaking on the sidelines of his visit to KEA on Friday where he interacted with students and parents along with Ramya S, Executive Director, KEA.

He added that the department is also working on an app which will work as a guide to explain the entire admission process including information on different rounds, registration process, fee payments and who to approach for different issues.

The minister emphasized that before the next academic year (2023-2024) begins, a joint meeting will be conducted with the Primary Education and Literacy Minister, Madhu Bangarappa and Medical Education Minister, Dr Sharanaparakash Patil to streamline the process for all grades and avoid delays in the admissions and exam process.

He added, “There should be uniformity in UG and PG semester examinations. It will help students to appear for competitive exams and not miss them for semester exams.” He added that The Karnataka State Higher Education Council will submit a report on the feasibility of the schedule.

He further said, “We are waiting for the Court’s conformation for fee regulation committee. from our side we’ve recommended Justice Sreenivas Gowda as the head, as soon as the order confirms it, the committee will be active.”

Meanwhile 93,000 engineering seats have been filled and 2,700 are vacant. One last MOP-UP Round will reflect the vacancy for the current academic year.

CASE REGISTERED AGAINST FAKE PORTALS

KEA has registered three cases of fraud. Students were misled through fake portals and agents to secure admission in the colleges. Police complaints have been registered for two cases. On Friday a girl who secured a seat in BMCRI for MBBS was asked to pay Rs 70,000 to confirm her seat, however KEA said all processes should happen through the official portal and incidents such as these should be reported immediately.

