Advancement in medical tech reduces morbidity rate: Bengaluru Doctors

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hospitals in Bengaluru have noted that with the advancement in technology in healthcare, there has been a decline in patient morbidity rates. With the help of new minimally invasive procedures the recovery time, for painful procedures has decreased and the fear of surgery among patients has also reduced.

Around 50 per cent of medical procedures previously needed an open surgery, but with robotic surgeries and laparoscopic procedures complex surgeries can be performed with minimal invasion. Complex procedures like pancreatic or liver tumours that require bigger cut, increasing the risk of infection, can now be performed with more precision.

With 144 robotic surgeries performed since 2016, Dr Manjiri Somashekhar, Lead and Senior Consultant, Paediatric Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, explained that though robotic surgeries are Rs 1-1.5 lakh more expensive than the regular procedure, people are willing to pay more for better results.

Even though robotic surgery was introduced in the early 2000s, it took time to gain popularity, Dr Deepak Dubey, HOD and Consultant, Urology, Robotic Surgery And Renal Transplantation, Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road, explained.

Earlier 80 percent of the procedures were conventional. Between 2010 to 2020, 50 per cent of procedures were done using robotic technology. The number has now increased to 70-80 per cent now, he said.

Dr Mohan Keshavmurthy, Senior Director of Urology, Uro-Oncology, Uro-Gynaecology, Andrology, Transplant and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals said they have seen a seven-fold decrease in the morbidity rate among patients.

The hospital has two robots, Davinci, performing 45-50 robotic surgeries (general, oncology, cardiology and urology) and Mako, performing 45-50 orthopaedic surgeries monthly.

Dr Rohit R Ranade, Consultant Gynaecologist and Robotic Surgeon, Narayana Health City, said that they introduced robotic technology in 2016 and have witnessed a 15-20 per cent growth in complex surgeries performed. Close to 2,000 robotic surgeries have been performed at the hospital.

Doctors foresee an increase in the number of robotic surgeries over the next few years and predict that this will reduce the cost of each procedure too, making it all the more preferable.

