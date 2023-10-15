"BBMP unable to manage small underpasses, will it be able to manage a 195-Km road tunnel network?”

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A proposed project of 195-Km-long tunnel network under Bengaluru. No public consultations. Previous bad experiences with subways in the city during rains. Poor maintenance record for existing subways by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which will be supervising the planned project. All this, and more, point to chaos and disaster in waiting if the state government goes ahead with this mega project. Worse, it would only add to more vehicles on the city roads instead of reducing them by encouraging Bengalureans to take public transport.

An urban expert working with the government told TNSE while requesting anonymity: “It is a bad idea. When the BBMP is unable to manage small underpasses, ensure they are garbage-free and the drains are clear, do you think they will be able to manage a 195-Km-long road tunnel network?”

He said the state took 2-3 years to construct a one-kilometre-long Shivananda flyover; the Peripheral Ring Road, the Ejipura Flyover are still not done; the cycle-lane chain across the city is not even completed in the central business district, let alone across Bengaluru. Besides, the civic authorities are unable to clear encroachments on the lake and drain lines to ensure no flooding. “And we are talking about a 195-km-long underground tunnel road network!” exclaimed the expert.

A distinguished mobility expert, who refused to be identified, said the unwanted result of this project, even if it sees the light of day, is that it would lure motorists to use their private vehicles rather than take public transport, like buses and metro rail.

“There has been no public consultation or even a debate on this project. Is there even a requirement for this project? It has not been studied. For the execution of any project, a thorough public consultation is required. The government is toeing the same line as it did for the steel flyover and the north-south and east-west corridor,” said the mobility expert.

Interestingly, the cost implications are also not looked at. According to BBMP officials, construction of 1km flyover costs Rs 125 crore and digging of one 1km tunnel of 14.5 metre width would cost Rs 450 crore. “The cost for 195-km-long tunnel road can only be imagined,” said a senior BBMP official.

(Series concludes)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A proposed project of 195-Km-long tunnel network under Bengaluru. No public consultations. Previous bad experiences with subways in the city during rains. Poor maintenance record for existing subways by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which will be supervising the planned project. All this, and more, point to chaos and disaster in waiting if the state government goes ahead with this mega project. Worse, it would only add to more vehicles on the city roads instead of reducing them by encouraging Bengalureans to take public transport. An urban expert working with the government told TNSE while requesting anonymity: “It is a bad idea. When the BBMP is unable to manage small underpasses, ensure they are garbage-free and the drains are clear, do you think they will be able to manage a 195-Km-long road tunnel network?” He said the state took 2-3 years to construct a one-kilometre-long Shivananda flyover; the Peripheral Ring Road, the Ejipura Flyover are still not done; the cycle-lane chain across the city is not even completed in the central business district, let alone across Bengaluru. Besides, the civic authorities are unable to clear encroachments on the lake and drain lines to ensure no flooding. “And we are talking about a 195-km-long underground tunnel road network!” exclaimed the expert.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A distinguished mobility expert, who refused to be identified, said the unwanted result of this project, even if it sees the light of day, is that it would lure motorists to use their private vehicles rather than take public transport, like buses and metro rail. “There has been no public consultation or even a debate on this project. Is there even a requirement for this project? It has not been studied. For the execution of any project, a thorough public consultation is required. The government is toeing the same line as it did for the steel flyover and the north-south and east-west corridor,” said the mobility expert. Interestingly, the cost implications are also not looked at. According to BBMP officials, construction of 1km flyover costs Rs 125 crore and digging of one 1km tunnel of 14.5 metre width would cost Rs 450 crore. “The cost for 195-km-long tunnel road can only be imagined,” said a senior BBMP official. (Series concludes) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp